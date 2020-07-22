Image copyright Geograph Image caption Police found drugs being openly being used at the pub which was also being used as a brothel

A pub has lost its licence after police found evidence of prostitution, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour taking place on site.

Avon and Somerset Police applied to shut down The Bell Hotel in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, following an 18-month operation.

Mendip District Council ruled that the premises licence should be revoked.

Michael Taft, who ran the pub for nine years, admitted it was "out of control" and said he had since sold-up.

Neighbourhood policing sergeant Rachel Clark said officers found drugs were "openly being used" and the premises had also served as "a brothel", the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

She added Mr Taft was "fully aware of what is taking place".

Image copyright Avon And Somerset Constabulary Image caption Police found nitrous oxide canisters inside the pub

She said the premises had been "a free-for-all" even during the recent lockdown, describing "late-night parties" and barbecues involving men between the ages of 18 and 22.

Officers visited the pub in June last year and took drug swabs which recorded high readings behind the bar, the bar area and counter and in the men's toilet.

Police also found "remnants of a white powder" and nitrous oxide canisters inside the premises.

On Tuesday, Mendip District Council's licensing sub-committee confirmed the pub's licence would be revoked.

It said there was "excessive non-compliance" with both the police and fire service, and "evidence of anti-social behaviour" on the premises.