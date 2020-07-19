Image caption Numbers had dwindled by Sunday morning from the hundreds police said were at the scene overnight

Police are trying to disperse hundreds of people who gathered for an illegal rave near Bath overnight.

The event, at the former RAF Charmy Down airfield about three miles from the city, began late on Saturday and is still ongoing.

People living as far away as Bristol complained that the noise had kept them awake.

Avon and Somerset Police sent officers to the scene on Sunday morning to shut it down.

Image caption Avon and Somerset Police said it was actively trying to shut down the gathering

Sean Dudden, who lives five miles from the site, said he was first woken by the music around 04:00 BST.

"My whole street was woken up," said Mr Dudden.

"I also heard from a friend in Keynsham, which is several miles the other side of the rave, and they could hear it clearer than us."

Skip Twitter post by @joinson Given up trying to sleep - illegal rave that @ASPolice seem powerless to stop has kept much of Bath awake most of the night. I would advise sending them packing soon - there are a lot of angry, sleep deprived locals. — Adam Joinson (@joinson) July 19, 2020 Report

Tanya Rich, who lives in Weston in Bath, said the music from the rave, held close to the A46, woke her up at 5am.

"I heard this thumping sound. I thought someone had their car stereo on loud and it would stop, but it kept going," she said.

Image caption People said they could hear the event several miles away

"I went on my local Facebook group and everyone was talking about it and complaining.

"People have been saying they can hear it as far away as Longwell Green, even Kingswood.

"It's so loud. You couldn't have a window open."

Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are aware of a rave going on in Upper Swainswick and have units at the scene.

"We are hoping to bring this to a close as soon as possible and understand the distress this causes local residents.

"As a result our 101 lines are very busy but be assured we are aware."