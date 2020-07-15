Image copyright Sam Day Image caption Litter left at the beachfront car park is "worse than ever before", Sam Day says.

A seafront car park in Weston-super-Mare was left in a "disgusting" state with soiled nappies and broken bottles discarded by visitors.

Resident Sam Day said it made him "feel ill" when he saw the mess left behind after a large influx of tourists and a group of travellers left the site.

He said he was concerned it would be off-putting for responsible tourists and they would not want to return.

North Somerset Council confirmed the rubbish has now been cleared.

Image copyright Sam Day Image caption Soiled nappies and filthy wet wipes are left strewn across the tarmac

Piles of rubbish, children's toys and "used, brown wet wipes" were among the items left in the car park.

Mr Day, 23, said he had never seen so many caravans in the car park.

"There was a huge influx of tourists in town and the car park was rammed full of caravans. It is off-putting for responsible tourists as it is right on the seafront.

"If I had been visiting and looked at that I would say I wouldn't want to come back."

The group of travellers have been staying at the car park since last week with the majority moving on by Tuesday.

A clean-up operation launched by North Somerset Council was praised by Mr Day for its speed.

"Fair play to the council but it must have been a horrible experience for whoever had to clean that up," he added.

North Somerset Council said: "The area was cleaned up by our teams this morning.

"We don't know who left this waste behind, and our usual plea to people is that if a bin is full find another one or take your litter home."

A similar clean-up was needed at nearby Burnham-on-Sea's Pier Street car park when travellers left a trail of rubbish behind on Tuesday after a 24-hour stay.