Image copyright BBC Radio Somerset Image caption Western Power said the pole caught fire and the cable was suspended in the air, causing a nearby substation's supply to trip

A stretch of the M5 has been closed after a pole connected to a 33,000-volt power cable caught fire.

The motorway, in Somerset, was shut between junctions 23 and 22 after a nearby substation tripped, cutting supply to 10,546 customers.

Western Power said the top of the pole burnt off, causing conductors "to clash together" and trip a circuit breaker.

It said engineers were working to fix the overhead line, and said the road would be closed for up to six hours.

The firm apologised for the disruption, and said power was immediately restored to all but one affected customer immediately.

Engineers were alerted by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to a pole on fire near Burnham at 18:37 BST.

'Clash together'

"We established it was the 33,000-volt circuit feeding our Burnham Primary Substation," a spokesman said.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Avon and Somerset Police tweeted a picture of the pole as the carriageway was closed

"At 18:55 the circuit breaker feeding this substation tripped disconnecting supplies to 10,546 customers. 10,545 customers were immediately restored via an alternative circuit.

"One customer remains off supply while repairs are being undertaken."

The motorway remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place on the A38.