Image copyright South Somerset District Council Image caption Ric Pallister was head of South Somerset Council between 2011 and 2018

The former leader of South Somerset District Council has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexually abusing girls.

The charges against Ric Pallister, 73, relate to alleged offences committed between 1985 and 2004.

Mr Pallister is accused of 12 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, four on a girl under the age of 16 and seven on a girl aged over 16.

He denied the charges at Yeovil Magistrates' Court.

Mr Pallister's trial is due to begin at Taunton Crown Court on 10 August.

The former RAF officer, who represented the Parrett ward, served on the council for almost 20 years after being elected in 1999 and was leader between 2011 and 2018.