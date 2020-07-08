Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paul Wells was found stabbed in Highbridge on 25 June

A 44-year-old has been remanded in custody accused of the murder of a man found dead in a garden.

Richard Matthews is charged with murdering Paul Wells, 39, who was found with fatal injuries in Edithmead Lane, Highbridge, Somerset, on 25 June.

Mr Matthews, of Edithmead Lane, is detained at a secure hospital under the Mental Health Act and did not attend a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place on 25 September.

Charles Row, defending, did not apply for bail on behalf of the defendant.

Image caption Richard Matthews didn't appear at Bristol Crown Court and is being detained under the Mental Health Act

Mr Wells was originally from Middlesbrough and his family described him as "very family-orientated and big-hearted".

"Paul was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, godfather, cousin and friend," they said.

"He travelled and lived in places abroad, including Gibraltar for nine years and Sydney in Australia for three years.

"He eventually returned to England and settled down in what Paul would call his forever home - Somerset.

"He was respected and loved by everyone who came into his life. Paul was taken from us suddenly all too soon and will be sorely missed by everyone."