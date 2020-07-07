Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jess Green from Lighthouse Kitchen: "We could have opened today but chose not to as I think that's the right thing"

A publican whose business closed after a customer tested positive for coronavirus said she had been "frightened as a landlady and a mother".

Jess Green of the Lighthouse pub in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, said staff called more than 90 others.

"Not many pubs thought they'd open on Saturday and would have the news by just the day after," she said.

At least three pubs in England have closed after customers tested positive.

Ms Green said Saturday's opening had gone to plan: "The buzz was good and everyone was enjoying themselves while social distancing and following the rules".

Image caption The Lighthouse had taken the names and phone numbers of its customers

But the the next day she got a message from the person who tested positive along with a scan of his NHS letter, "so I knew it was legit," adding he had shown no symptoms at the weekend.

"We didn't have to shut because we had followed all the rules, we could have stayed open, but for the safety of all the staff and customers we chose ourselves to close," she said."

She said she had been dreading reading the test results of her staff but they were all negative.

The pub has not re-opened on Tuesday and Ms Green said she wanted to "make sure we've got things right before we even open the door."

Indian takeaway Saagar, also in Burnham, said it would be closing until Friday for a deep clean after one of its drivers had been to the Lighthouse Kitchen, along with bar the Vape Escape, which has also closed for a full clean after a customer's positive test.