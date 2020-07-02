Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Mikhail Hanid was a "kind and gentle person, who loved being with people", his family said

A man who died after being stabbed in Weston-super-Mare has been described as "kind and gentle" by his relatives.

Mikhail Hanid, 47, was found with a number of knife wounds in Ridgeway Avenue shortly after midnight on Saturday and later died in hospital.

In a statement, his family said he was a "friend to all" and "life will never be the same again".

Four men, aged 27, 30, 31 and 56, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

Mr Hanid's family described him as "a kind and gentle person, who loved being with people".

They said: "Your problem was his problem and he couldn't stand by and see someone suffering, because he had been there and knew your pain.

"Often that left him vulnerable, but his heart was just too big."

Image copyright Google Image caption Mikhail Hanid was found after police responded to reports of a disturbance in the Ridgeway Avenue area

A 30-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

A 28-year-old man, arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender, remains in custody.