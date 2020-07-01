Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paul Wells was "respected and loved by everyone who came into his life", his family says

A man found dead in a garden has been described as "very family-orientated, big hearted and a hard worker".

Paul Wells, who was originally from Middlesbrough, was found stabbed to death on Thursday in the Edithmead Lane area of Highbridge, Somerset.

In a tribute, his family said he had travelled widely before settling down in a "forever home" in the county.

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is in the care of mental health services.

Mr Wells' family said: "He travelled and lived in places abroad, including Gibraltar for nine years and Sydney in Australia for three years.

"He eventually returned to England and settled down in what Paul would call his forever home - Somerset.

"He was respected and loved by everyone who came into his life."

Image copyright Burnham-on-sea.com Image caption Police cordoned off Edithmead Lane over the weekend

A cordon around the house has now been removed and police will continue to have a presence at the scene "for several days".

Det Ch Insp Mark Almond said due to prior police contact with those involved, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct this week.

"It would be inappropriate for us to go into further details while the referral is being considered," he added.