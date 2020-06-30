Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson made the comments about Weston-super-Mare while discussing Leicester

The deputy leader of North Somerset Council has hit out at Boris Johnson's "misleading" claims Weston-super-Mare went into a Leicester-style lockdown.

Mr Johnson said “local lockdowns and local whack-a-mole strategies” had "worked in places like Weston", when talking about strategies to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.

But councillor Mike Bell said the town had a "different set of circumstances".

A spokesperson said the PM's comments had been "taken out of context".

The prime minister made the comments during a recent visit to a school in Ealing.

He said: "We need to have local lockdowns and local whack-a-mole strategies where that's necessary.

"It's worked in places like Weston-super-Mare, or where we've had outbreaks in GP surgeries in London.

"And that's the same approach as we'll bring to bear in Leicester as well."

Weston General Hospital recently had a spike in coronavirus cases and was temporarily closed to new admissions but the rest of the town remained open.

Mr Bell said: "We had a focused problem at the hospital, it was dealt with and we moved on," said

"The Prime Minister is suggesting Weston was closed - far from it.

"It's misleading, and I have no problem with the government talking about Weston, but it's wrong to say we're a model for how others can follow a localised lockdown.

"They must not misrepresent what happened here because it was a very different set of circumstances."

Image copyright Google Image caption Weston General Hospital was shut temporarily in May

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said Mr Johnson "was referring to both the local lockdown and whack-a-mole strategies, that we've adopted for local outbreaks, rather than a local lockdown explicitly".

They added that Health Secretary Matt Hancock had said "targeted measures have worked in other areas".

Mr Hancock said: "We had an outbreak in Weston-super-Mare which we dealt with by shutting the hospital, shutting GPs in Enfield.

"We've been taking this highly localised approach but unfortunately that targeted action wasn't working in Leicester which is why we've taken much broader action".