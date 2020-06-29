A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance involving three men just after midnight on Saturday in Ridgeway Avenue in Weston-super-Mare.

Another man, also 30, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Ch Insp James Riccio, from Avon and Somerset Police, said the victim "sustained a number of stab wounds" and remained in hospital.

He added: "A cordon remains in place around the scene while our investigation continues and there is an increased police presence in the area.

"We understand this does cause disruption but would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding at this time."