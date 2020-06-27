Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Abbots Pool has become overcrowded and used a swimming pool, says North Somerset Council

A popular beauty spot near Bristol has been closed after visitors ignored warnings over swimming and litter.

North Somerset Council says since lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, more and more people have visited Abbots Pool nature reserve.

Visitors have used the site as a toilet, damaged the woodland and left large amounts of litter, said one councillor.

The closure could last until the end of September.

The pool at the centre of the reserve was created by medieval monks to farm fish, and the surrounding mature woodland is a popular walking spot.

Recent hot weather has led to an increase in visitor numbers with many breaking rules by swimming in the pool.

North Somerset Council leader Don Davies, a member of the Abbots Pool management committee, said the council had been forced to turn to the "last resort" of closure.

Risk of 'serious incident'

Mr Davies said: "Using the site as a toilet is not OK. Leaving rubbish behind is not OK. Causing damage to the site through parking and swimming is not OK. Blocking emergency access is not OK.

"With so much evidence of alcohol consumption at the site, and people swimming, there is also risk of a serious incident.

"The safest option to protect public health and the environment is for us to close the site."