Image caption The hospital trust said affected patients had been contacted to explain they may have been incorrectly diagnosed

At least 27 patients at a hospital were given false positive coronavirus test results.

Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton said a laboratory worker noticed an unusual rise in positive results between 27 May and 4 June.

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust has apologised and said a total of almost 80 patients were potentially affected.

A spokesperson said the error was likely due to a faulty machine and an investigation was being carried out.

Dr Daniel Meron, chief medical officer at the trust, said 78 patients had been contacted to say they might have been incorrectly diagnosed.

The affected patients have been offered new tests, and already 27 of them have been retested and found to be negative.

A spokesperson said a "vigilant" member of staff noticed a rise in positive results from one of the laboratory's machines.

Re-testing of some swabs showed that the "fast track" machine had reported some false positives.

"Early indications are that it was potentially caused by a change in the kind of swabs that were in use from 27 May, coinciding with the increase in positive test results that we recorded from that date," Dr Meron said.

He added a "small number" of the same type of swab may have been used before 27 May, and a further 69 patients tested between 7 May and that date were also being contacted "as a precaution".

"We understand that this issue may concern patients and families and want to publically apologise to them and thank them for being so understanding."

He said the trust had notified the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, adding: "To our knowledge this machine is the only one of its kind in use in the South West".