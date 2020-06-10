Image copyright PA Media Image caption The nuclear power plant in Somerset is due to be completed by 2025

A tower at the Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor site has been damaged, releasing a dust cloud in the area.

A spokesperson for EDF, which is building the site, said the silo suffered structural damage at about 07:30 BST.

They said the tower, which was being used to make concrete, did not collapse and nobody was injured.

The emergency services were not required and an investigation into the cause is underway.

A large dust cloud was caused because the silo contained finely ground particles of Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS), which are added to the concrete mix, the spokesperson said.

The BBC understands the weight of the particles caused the bottom to fall out of the silo.

The power plant in Somerset is due to be completed by 2025.