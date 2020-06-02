Image copyright Google Image caption The plans for three gas-powered generators on land in Midsomer Norton were approved last month

A council has promised a review into planning policy after a gas power plant was approved unchallenged, despite more than 50 objections.

Delegated powers were used by Bath and North East Somerset Council (Banes) to allow the scheme in Midsomer Norton, Somerset.

It meant councillors did not have a say and a vote on the decision.

Council leader Dine Romero said there was "little comfort" in saying officers were only following policy.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the Liberal Democrat said it was the responsibility of all councillors to flag up applications that cause concern.

She was responding to a written question to a cabinet meeting relating to the approval of the three fossil fuel-burning gas generators, in which delegated powers were used leaving councillors unable to have their say on it.

When the plans were approved last month critics said it "flew in the face" of the council declaring a climate emergency, and the decision was described as "ridiculous" by Labour councillor Grant Johnson.

Bath Conservatives criticised the Liberal Democrat administration on Twitter, saying the application had been "waved through without scrutiny".

The Lib Dems said the council's hands were tied, blaming policies introduced by the previous Conservative administration.

Ms Romero told the cabinet meeting the council had started an "immediate review" of its planning policies.

"We've declared a climate emergency," she said. "There's little comfort to be drawn in saying we're merely following policy. "

"New applications will receive guidance from the council which will give increased weight to our climate emergency objectives.

She said the council's sustainability team would also now be consulted on planning applications and that certain planning applications will "as a matter of course be decided by a committee".