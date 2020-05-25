Image copyright Google Image caption The hospital in Weston-super-Mare has temporarily stopped accepting new patients

A hospital in Somerset has stopped accepting new patients due to a high number of coronavirus cases.

Weston General Hospital implemented the temporary measures, which extend to its A&E department, at 08:00 BST to "maintain patient and staff safety".

Its NHS trust described it as a "precautionary measure" and arrangements have been made for new patients to be treated elsewhere.

Medical director Dr William Oldfield said the situation was under review.

"We currently have a high number of patients with Covid-19," he said.

"While the vast majority will have come into the hospital with Covid-19, as an extra precaution we have taken the proactive step to temporarily stop accepting new patients to maintain patient and staff safety."

Dr Oldfield, from the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, said there was a "robust" coronavirus testing programme in place for patients and staff to identify cases quickly.

He added current hospital patients were continuing to receive care, while the trust's partners were working to give new patients treatment in "the appropriate setting".

The trust said alternative services included walk-in treatment facilities for minor injuries in Clevedon, Yate, and Bristol.