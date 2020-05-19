Image copyright Lisa Davies Image caption Lisa Davies had not tried body painting until the coronavirus lockdown

A woman who has been painting herself with iconic Glastonbury Festival scenes says she has been "blown away" by the response.

Lisa Davies had not tried body painting until the coronavirus lockdown.

The 33-year-old's work has been shared by the festival's Facebook community, sparking comments including a simple "wow" and "get that on canvas".

Each picture takes Ms Davies about three hours to complete and is painted from a reverse image.

"I didn't expect the comments and praise I've had, I'm really blown away by it all," she said.

Image copyright Lisa Davies Image caption Lisa says she has been "blown away" by the response she has received

Ms Davies, who works in customer services, moved from her home in Cardiff to be with her sister in Gloucester for the lockdown.

"I've always loved drawing but left all my pencils and art materials at home so I thought I'd send off for some body paints and have a go," she said.

"I had a ticket and should have been at the festival so I thought I'd thought I'd paint my way round the site."

Image copyright Lisa Davies Image caption Ms Davies plans to paint a series of 20 pictures

Ms Davies finds an iconic view of the festival and then reverses the image before starting to paint it on to her body.

"It's a bit mind-boggling to do and I'm not a professional by any means but if I make a mistake I just wipe it off," she said.

"I do feel sad when I have to wash one off but that leaves me with a blank canvass for another."

Ms Davies plans to paint a series of 20 pictures, with her next challenge being the famous cider bus.

She also wants to do a black-and-white painting from the festival's early days and one featuring festival founder Michael Eavis.