Image copyright Twitter Image caption The man was kicked and spat at during the attack which was videoed

Four teenagers arrested after a video emerged on social media showing a man lying on the ground while being kicked and spat at have been released on bail.

The attack took place in Bridgwater, Somerset, on Monday night and has been shared on Snapchat and Twitter.

The clip appears to show a man on the ground while being robbed.

A boy and a girl, both 17, and two boys aged 16 have been released on conditional bail having been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A fifth person is due to voluntarily attend a police interview on Thursday as part of the investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim was attending hospital as a precaution and his injuries are "not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing".

Det Ch Insp Kerry Paterson said: "Officers are continuing to review footage of the incident, speak to concerned individuals and conduct other inquiries so as to obtain a full understanding of what occurred before a decision on any charges is reached."