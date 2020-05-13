Image copyright Twitter Image caption The man was kicked and spat at during the attack which was videoed

Four teenagers have been arrested after a video surfaced on social media showing a man lying on the ground and being kicked and spat at.

The attack took place in Bridgwater, Somerset, on Tuesday night. The victim has yet to be spoken to by police.

The video was shared on Snapchat and Twitter. Claims the man was a keyworker have not been confirmed, police said.

A boy and a girl, both 17, and two boys aged 16 are being questioned on suspicion of robbery.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said the victim had been identified but not yet spoken to, and officers are now "taking steps to locate the individual to check on their welfare".

Police have also called for the public not to share the video further.