Image copyright Google/Family photo Image caption Phil Pearce, 68, died while visiting Benidorm last year

The body of a man who went missing in Benidorm last year has finally been flown home.

Phil Pearce, 68, from Bridgwater in Somerset, vanished while visiting the Spanish resort in September. He was suffering from dementia before he died.

His body was found in February in open countryside near a cemetery. Police said the cause of death was unknown.

Mr Pearce's family said they were relieved the "nightmare" was over, and they could now plan his funeral.

Lee Pearce said his father's body had not been sent home sooner because a femur bone was sent away for testing, and was only recently returned.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had also contributed to the delay.

"We're so relieved. He's now back home with his loved ones in his home town," he said.