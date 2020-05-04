Image copyright Sam Wardell Image caption Sam Wardell has been showing his support for the NHS by lighting-up the tower on Glastonbury Tor

A teenager has been showing his appreciation for the NHS by lighting-up a famous Somerset landmark in blue.

Sam Wardell has been walking up Glastonbury Tor to illuminate its tower on Thursday evenings after the national clap for carers.

The 18-year-old places two small LED lights at the tower, but the effects can be seen for miles around.

He said he wanted to do something for NHS staff and key workers after seeing other notable buildings lit up.

"I had seen some houses and Windsor Castle had been lit up in blue.......so I wanted to do something bigger to show my appreciation for everything the NHS has been doing," he said.

Image copyright Sam Wardell Image caption Sam hopes to go to Falmouth University and wants to work in the staging of events and festivals in the future

The former Millfield School student had his moment of inspiration while looking out of a window at home in Glastonbury.

"I just happened to look out of the kitchen window at the tower," he said.

"I thought why don't I go up there so everyone can see it for miles around."

He has been staging his light show once a fortnight, but now says he plans to do it every Thursday.

Image copyright Sam Wardell Image caption Two small LED lights placed at the base of the tower create an effect that can be seen for miles around

Mr Wardell said: "I don't have a lot of equipment. I only have two small LED floodlights which I can hold in one hand, but when it gets dark they can be seen for miles.

"We have a mobile phone chat for the residents in the close and everyone has been saying they think it looks nice."