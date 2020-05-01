Image copyright Jason Smith Image caption Jason Smith said regular online link-ups with his fellow challengers kept him going

An amateur cyclist has spoken of the thrill of pedalling alongside some of his idols in a NHS fundraising event.

Jason Smith was one of 80 people - including world record holders - who took part in a virtual event called 'World in A Day' on Thursday.

He cycled 240 miles at his home as part of a collective effort to match the earth's circumference.

The event was organised by Mark Beaumont, current record holder for the fastest cycle trip around the world.

Mr Smith, from Weston-super-Mare, is no stranger to long bike rides, having cycled from London to Paris in 24 hours and ridden the length of Great Britain,

But the 50-year-old said Thursday's event was a step up.

"When Mark Beaumont invited me to be involved I jumped at the chance," Mr Smith said.

"I was desperate to do something for the NHS as they've been brilliant.

"It was tough but it was nice to share the pain with other amazing riders."

Mr Smith said regular online link-ups with his fellow challengers, who were all doing their bit in the 18,000-mile effort, helped to keep him going.

They included female round-the-world record holder Jenny Graham and Vedangi Kulkarni, the youngest woman to achieve the feat.

Mr Beaumont also arranged for hourly online pep talks from people like Ed Pratt, who circled the world on a unicycle in 2018.

"I always feel bad asking for donations as I've done a lot of charity events, but everyone was so generous," said Mr Smith, who began his ride at 04:00 BST and cycled in four-hour shifts.

Mr Beaumont will be organising similar events every Thursday during the coronavirus lockdown.