A series of illuminated carnivals in November that attract tens of thousands of visitors to Somerset have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The circuit - which includes Bridgwater, the UK's oldest carnival - were called off due to the organiser's concerns over health and safety.

Mike Crocker, of Bridgwater carnival, said: "It is highly unlikely that any large gatherings will be allowed."

The circuit includes Glastonbury, Weston-super-Mare and Wells.

Others cancelled are Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea, North Petherton, and Shepton Mallet.

The events were due to take place around Bonfire night - from 7 November until 21 November.

The annual event sees nearly 100 illuminated floats lit up with nearly a million light bulbs.

It ends with a carnival tradition of "squibbing" - where fireworks are lit on the end of poles - showering sparks along the route.

Mr Crocker said: "Unfortunately illuminated carnivals like we have been accustomed to in Bridgwater will now not take place this year and will be sadly postponed.

"It is highly unlikely that any large gatherings of people will be allowed until there is a vaccination for COVID-19.

"When this is combined with the ongoing social distancing arrangements which will remain in place for some considerable time yet, there is very little chance of the carnival committee and the entries of being able to raise the necessary monies needed to put on such a spectacular event."