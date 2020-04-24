Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fans applauded Eddie Large's funeral procession

Fans of Eddie Large paid their respects with a round of applause before the funeral of the late comedian.

A funeral cortege drove along the high street in Portishead, where Large had lived, to allow well-wishers to clap and wave from their homes.

Only a handful of close family and friends were able to attend the service at South Bristol Crematorium due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Large died on 2 April at the age of 78 after contracting the virus.

He was a well-known face on TV in the 1970s and 80s, and was famous for his partnership with Syd Little, who attended the service.

Image caption The comedian (l) was a well-known face on TV in the 1970s and 80s

Before the ceremony, Large's son, Ryan McGinnis, tweeted to say he would miss "the best father I could ever have asked for".

