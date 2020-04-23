Students and teachers at a school in Somerset have been bust re-creating classic artworks during the lockdown.
Art teacher Laura Burgoyne challenged staff and pupils at Queen's College, Taunton, to become "their own artworks".
They have been using tablecloths, toilet paper and pets to re-imagine classic works.
It follows a Getty Museum challenge for self-isolating art enthusiasts to recreate works using household items.
Head teacher Dr Lorraine Earps said the school was "determined" that remote learning was as "interactive as possible".
Dr Earps chose to do Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring, using a tablecloth and a pillowcase.
She said: "[Miss Burgoyne] wanted the school community to be creative, imaginative, inventive, but most of all have some fun, and they've certainly achieved that."
