Image copyright Lizzie Myers Image caption Hannah Brady and Patrick Scott had planned to stay in the UK for three weeks before going to Portugal

A Californian couple have been working at the farm where they have been stranded since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

Hannah Brady, 29, and Patrick Scott, 27, had planned to stay at Huntstile Organic Farm near Bridgwater for three weeks.

They are spending the extra time there doing chores such as feeding pigs and collecting eggs.

Farm owner Lizzie Myers said: "They're being very good helping us out."

'Like a movie scene'

The farm and B&B in Goathurst was forced to close when the lockdown measures were imposed and some guests extended their stay.

Ms Brady said while it had not been part of their plan to be stuck in Somerset, it had been "kind of amazing".

"We have things to do on the farm and there's no obligation to work. Now we get to work on a farm and feed pigs and collect chicken eggs everyday.

"It is more beautiful than I could have imagined, honestly. It's pretty much what they put in the movies about the English countryside.

"I feel like I'm stepping on to a movie scene."

Image copyright Albert Palmer Image caption Ms Brady said the rural Somerset setting was "like the movies"

Ms Myers said she appreciated the extra help.

"It wasn't something we were anticipating but then everybody's in the same boat. They're all helping us out on the farm.

"We've got some pigs and chickens and cows, so they're learning some skills at the same time."