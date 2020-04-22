Image copyright Exmoor Welding Image caption The statue has been dubbed "Nurse Amy" after a local NHS staff member

A welder has created a statue of a nurse to pay tribute to NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pete Henson placed the 1.8m tall piece, in an unauthorised spot near Wheddon Cross, Exmoor, after being inspired by World War One centenary statues.

Within an afternoon he had cut out and assembled the Nurse Amy statue, which has received an "incredible" reaction.

Mr Henson said it would stay for as long as possible or "until the National Parks tell me to move it."

Get 'people talking'

He said he wanted to "make a point, they're doing so much for us, let's do a little bit for them".

"I was just sat down going through some paperwork and saw an old photo of the Tommy statues, and I thought it would be a good idea if we did a nurse."

He said one of his customers helped lift the statue into position.

"When we installed it, I suggested we gave her a name, and the customer said we should call her 'Nurse Amy', after a nurse who looked after them during a recent hospital visit.

"The reality of the virus hasn't really hit home in Somerset, we've not got that many cases but we're watching on the news, and I thought I should do something that people start talking about it," he said.