Image copyright Sue Edwards Image caption Mr Hillier started on Easter Sunday and said he will not stop until lockdown measures are lifted

A partially-sighted World War Two veteran has started a walking challenge to raise money for a Somerset hospice in memory of his grandson.

Owen Hillier, 98, is walking 100 metres a day and says he will carry on until lockdown measures are lifted.

As well as helping Dorothy House, Mr Hillier is carrying on a fundraising effort started by his grandson James, 27, who was killed in a car accident.

He has already surpassed his initial target of £1,000.

Image copyright Sue Edwards Image caption James Eyers was raising money for West Country-based Dorothy House

The family have carried on his efforts and since he died have raised nearly £72,000.

Mr Hillier's daughter, Sue, said: "Dad has always done things for charity and the community and this was something he felt he could offer.

"James would be so proud of his granddad."

Mr Hiller, who lives in Nunney near Frome, and was a member of the RAF service police for Bomber Command, was awarded an MBE for his services to the community.

He said of his wartime service: "I didn't have to join up as I was in a reserved occupation, but I volunteered at 19 because I thought it would help my country - it was the making of me.

"I went from a small village to mixing with thousands. I grew up and it made me the man I am today."

Wayne de Leeuw, chief executive at Dorothy House, said: "His support will help us meet the needs of our community as we play our part to face this pandemic head on."