Image copyright Booker family Image caption The art was created in an old quarry near Stroud

A family has created a gallery of dinosaurs made from loose rocks in a disused quarry.

James Booker said the artwork, at Selsley quarry near Stroud, was made on their daily walks during the coronavirus lockdown.

A T. Rex, a Triceratops and a velociraptor are among the designs laid out using pieces of Cotswold stone.

Mr Booker said the art was a thank you to the NHS who helped his six-year-old son, Thomas, who has epilepsy.

He added it was also an attempt to "cheer people up".

Image copyright Booker family Image caption Various creatures were created out of loose pieces of Cotswold stone

Image copyright Booker family Image caption Emily and three-year-old daughter Olivia also helped

His wife Emily and their three-year-old daughter Olivia also helped make the stone dinosaurs, the largest of which is the T. Rex, at 20ft (6m) long.

"[The quarry] is an area that's normally filled with people's names or wedding proposals, so we thought we'd do something a bit different.

"I did a Triceratops, and then my wife challenged me to do something bigger and better.

"She said, 'what about a T.Rex?', as it's one of Thomas's favourites. So I put a bit of effort into that one."

Mr Booker said the family would continue to create more dinosaurs and that other people had chipped in by filling in the outlines they had left.