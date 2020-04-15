Image copyright Alan Bryant Image caption The group had gone to Goa to celebrate Kimberley Trott's birthday

A family who were stranded in India for two weeks under lockdown have told of their relief to be back home.

The group of nine, who live near Wellington, Somerset, flew to Goa on 6 March to celebrate Kimberley Trott's 70th birthday.

They were due to return on 27 April, but were placed in quarantine in a hotel for a fortnight.

Claire Bryant, who had flown out with her husband Alan, said it was expensive getting home but they were "desperate".