Image copyright Fragrance Group Image caption Included in the hotel plans are a publicly accessible restaurant, health spa, bar, lounge and meeting spaces

Plans to convert a Grade II*-listed former hospital building into a "lifestyle hotel" have been revised after nearly 100 objections were made.

Bath's Royal Mineral Water Hospital was sold in 2017 and its owner the Fragrance Group wants to turn it into a 167-bed hotel.

It had originally proposed 190 bedrooms and a four-storey extension.

Objections included the loss of trees, increase in traffic and the impact of redeveloping the listed building.

'Harmful impact'

The Bath Preservation Trust said while it welcomed the building's continued occupation and use, it objected to the proposed extension and external alterations "which would have a harmful impact on multiple heritage assets, the Grade II* building, conservation area and World Heritage Site".

Historic England was concerned the development "would cause harm to the heritage significance of the Grade II* hospital".

The hospital, known locally as "The Min", was founded in the 18th Century as a general hospital for the poor in Bath.

The plans have been revised in response to the feedback, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A Fragrance Group spokesman said: "We believe our proposals provide an exciting, high quality development that protects, celebrates and enhances the significance of this important Grade II*-listed heritage asset which is so central to the history of Bath and its Unesco World Heritage Site status."

Bath and North East Somerset planners will now consider the revised plans.