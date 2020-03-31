Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The allegations were found to be proven in a misconduct hearing on 26 March

A "predatory and manipulative" former police constable has been barred from serving in the force again following a misconduct hearing.

Ed Farrow, who was based in Bridgwater, Somerset, resigned before he could be dismissed for "inappropriate sexual relationships with vulnerable people".

Avon and Somerset Police said there was "no room in policing for officers who abuse their position".

The allegations were found to be proven in a misconduct hearing.

The hearing was held in private to protect the two vulnerable individuals.

'Serious allegations'

It also heard that Mr Farrow disclosed confidential information about investigations, including a murder case, and failed to take appropriate action in response to a domestic abuse allegation.

Det Ch Insp Ed Yaxley, from Avon and Somerset Police, said it had been important to hold a hearing into the "very serious allegations" to ensure he would be placed on the barred list, if proven.

He said: "There is no room in policing for officers who abuse their position, especially for a sexual purpose, or who take advantage of vulnerable people, who rightly look to us to protect them."

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) spokesman said it concluded its investigation in November 2019 and made a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service.

He said: "While no charges were authorised, former PC Farrow was given a conditional caution for breaching the Data Protection Act 1998, by sharing confidential information."

IOPC regional director Catrin Evans added: "Former PC Farrow was predatory, controlling and manipulative and has caused significant harm to the vulnerable members of the public who he met during the course of his duties.

"The ruling by the panel shows that officers who abuse their position in this way have no place in policing."