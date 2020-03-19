Ex-council leader accused of child sex abuse

Image copyright South Somerset District Council Image caption Ric Pallister was head of South Somerset Council between 2011 and 2018

The former leader of South Somerset District Council has been charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing girls.

The charges against Ric Pallister, 73, relate to alleged offences committed from the mid 1980s to the early 2000s.

He is accused of 12 counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, four on a girl under the age of 15 and seven on a female aged over 16.

Mr Pallister is set to appear before magistrates in Yeovil on 31 March.

The former RAF officer, who represented the Parrett ward, served on the council for almost 20 years after being elected in 1999 and was leader between 2011 and 2018.

Mr Pallister, of East Chinnock, near Crewkerne, said he would be making no comment at this time, reported the BBC's LDRS.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.