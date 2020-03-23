Image caption Geoff Sacklyn has been praised for keeping an eye on residents on his rounds

A postal worker has been praised for his acts of kindness as the coronavirus outbreak continues to escalate.

Residents in Clevedon, North Somerset, have been thanking Geoff Sacklyn, 59, for checking on people he delivers to and for "bringing them joy".

His stepdaughter Nichola Rich, 45, saw a post on Mr Sacklyn that has gone viral on a community Facebook page.

Residents praised him for his "relentless work" knocking on the doors of every one of his customers.

Mr Sacklyn also spends time talking to elderly residents whilst doing his rounds.

The Royal Mail has put out strict guidelines for their workers to make no contact with customers.

'Keep up resident's spirits'

Mr Sacklyn is well known in the town and has worked for the Royal Mail since 2011.

"It's part of my job to connect with people," he said.

"Me and my colleague, Steve Twigger, we make the elderly laugh, keep up resident's spirits, get shopping for people and check everyone is okay.

"For people who are isolated you are their outside world.

"It knocked me sideways hearing that people said nice things about me online."

Miss Rich said she knew the residents were talking about her step-dad when someone said it was the postman that always wears shorts no "matter what the weather".

She said: "I felt so proud. Especially at a time like now, we need to see people like my step-dad being kind to others."

In a post on the Facebook group Everything Else Clevedon, Bern Faulton said: "Today I had my local postie knock on my door to make sure I was okay. What a kind thing to do.

Helen Willes said: "He checks on my mum just about every day".

