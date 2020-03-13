Image copyright Google Image caption The council hopes to build a bypass on the A39 around the villages of Ashcott and Walton

Proposals for a new bypass in Somerset have been given the "go-ahead in principle" by Chancellor Rishi Sinak.

Somerset County Council submitted the scheme for a bypass on the A39 around the villages of Ashcott and Walton to the Department for Transport in July.

Councillor David Hall said the "in-principle decision" meant they could "begin the important work of preparing a detailed business case".

The cost was estimated at about £90m, with the hope it could open in 2025.

Mr Hall said the business case would "include developing an options report to consider possible routes" and a public consultation.

The A39 is one of the main freight routes through Somerset, and is also a major commuter route for Bridgwater via junction 23 of the M5.

The stretch of road also includes the junction with the A361, which leads to Taunton via the growing Monkton Heathfield development.

Mr Sinak gave the go-ahead in principle to the new bypass when he delivered his budget to the House of Commons on Wednesday.