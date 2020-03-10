Image caption Police were called to a cottage in Winsford, Somerset, at 14:30 GMT on 22 February

An inquest has opened into the death of a neighbour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father.

Deborah Anne Zurick, 56, was pronounced dead at the cottage she shared with her husband John in Winsford, near Minehead, Somerset, on 22 February.

Police found Mr Zurick, 67, seriously injured in an outbuilding. He later died in hospital.

Mrs Zurick's death is being treated as murder by police. Mr Zurick's injuries are believed to be self-inflicted.

The couple, who were understood to have recently separated, lived next to the rural estate of Stanley Johnson - father of the prime minister.

He said his family was "shocked, stunned and saddened" by the death of Mrs Zurick.

Tony Williams, senior coroner for Somerset, said he had opened an inquest into Mrs Zurick's death, confirming the "cause of death as a shotgun wound to the chest".

The coroner said he would review the case on or before June 10.

Avon and Somerset Police previously said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the shootings.

The force has referred itself to the police watchdog due to previous contact with those involved.