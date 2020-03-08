Image copyright Google Image caption The family were holidaying in Butlins

A huge emergency call-out made in response to reports of six people being in the water turned out to be a family dispute, the RNLI has said.

A helicopter, three lifeboats, ambulance, fire and police were scrambled at 23:40 GMT on Friday near Butlins in Minehead.

Minehead RNLI spokesman Chris Rundle said: "It appears one family member was actually wading knee-deep in the sea."

Rescue services were stood down after contact was made with the family.

He said confusion arose after the whole group was reported as being in difficulties by a third party.

"It was a very confused situation but clearly when there is a report of persons in the water no-one can afford to take any chances," he said.

"This actually turned out to be a very expensive response to a false alarm but the scale of the resources deployed was no more than was warranted by the situation as initially described."

A total of three volunteer lifeboat crews and a coastguard helicopter were mobilised.

They were joined by police, ambulance and fire services after a member of the public made a 999 call.

Minehead's two RNLI lifeboats were quickly launched and the Barry Dock lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter both joined the operation from South Wales.