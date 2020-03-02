Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Police said Joshua Dalgrano was "likely to be in the Street or Glastonbury areas"

Police have issued an appeal to help find a domestic abuser whose sentence was increased to three years imprisonment.

Joshua Dalgrano, 25, was given a non-custodial community order in December for controlling and coercive behaviour towards a pregnant woman.

That was increased by the Court Of Appeal in February after being referred to the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.

Police believe he is in the Street or Glastonbury areas.

Dalgrano, from Street in Somerset, is described as white, approximately 5ft 4ins (1.62m) tall and has blond hair.