Image caption Police were called to the property at 14:30 GMT on Saturday

A neighbour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father involved in a double shooting has died.

John Zurick, 67, was found with shotgun injuries - thought to have been self-inflicted - after police were called to a cottage in Winsford, Somerset, on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said he died in hospital on Thursday.

The force has said the death of his wife Deborah, 56, found shot at the scene, was being treated as murder.

Det Ch Insp Neil Rice said the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, and it would provide a file of evidence to the Somerset coroner.

Mr and Mrs Zurick were neighbours of Stanley Johnson - father of the prime minister.

Stanley Johnson said his family was "shocked, stunned and saddened" by the death of his neighbour, .