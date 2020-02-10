Image copyright Google/Family photo Image caption Phil Pearce, 68, from Bridgwater, was last seen in Benidorm on 10 September

The family of a man with dementia who went missing in Benidorm in September say his body has been found.

Phil Pearce, from Bridgwater in Somerset, was visiting the Spanish town when he vanished on 10 September.

On Sunday his son Lee posted on Facebook: "To our saddest regrets we can confirm that our dad Phil Pearce has been found deceased in Benidorm."

His father was last seen when he was taken in a confused state by a member of the public to a police station.

Mr Pearce added in his post he wanted to thank everyone who had supported the family and asked for them to be left to grieve for his father at this "very sad hard time".