Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Jonathan Roper was found with knife wounds at a property in Wells in March last year

A man accused of fatally stabbing a man with a machete has been found not guilty at Bristol Crown Court.

David Harris, 26, of Merlin Drive, Wells, was told he was "free to go" by Judge Mr Justice Warby after being cleared of the murder and manslaughter of Jonathan Roper.

Mr Roper, 34, of Glastonbury, was found with knife wounds at a house in Wells on 23 March and died at the scene.

Harris pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and was fined £750.

A tribute released by Mr Roper's family, at the time, said: "Jonathan was a devoted family man, much loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed."