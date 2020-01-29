Image caption West Somerset councillors voted in favour of the merger

A merger between two councils designed to save money went "significantly" over budget, a report has found.

West Somerset and Taunton Deane merged in 2019 to increase their efficiency and annual savings from £2.6m to £3.1m.

But the independent report blamed the overspend on voluntary redundancy costs, which went from a predicted £3.7m to an actual spent of £6.35m.

The council said the report painted a "stark" picture and it would be "learning lessons and looking forward".

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts said it was an "intrinsically-risky programme".

She added: "It has been important for us to understand how this process was implemented and why it went wrong."

The report, compiled by auditors SWAP, said Somerset West and Taunton Council had "undermined" its plans to save more money by giving voluntary redundancies to staff.

It also stated that during the merger there was a "lack of clarity" on job roles, creating a sense of uncertainty which made it hard for "staff to be onboard" with the new model.

Image caption Chief executive James Hassett and Lib Dem council leader Federica Smith-Roberts work together in the newly-formed council

Concerns were previously raised in 2019 when Somerset West and Taunton Council's chief executive James Hassett said redundancy payments were likely to rise to just over £6m rather than the original target of about £3m.

At the time, out of a combined workforce of about 550 staff, 191 people took voluntary redundancy in 2018-19.

The total cost of those staff exits was about £5.6m but Mr Hassett had warned the figure could rise.

"We've overshot that target, mainly because people put their hands up for voluntary redundancy."

In 2018, councillors voted in favour of the plan, despite opposition by some members.

Liberal Democrats, as well as some Conservative councillors and West Somerset and Bridgwater MP Ian Liddell-Grainger, had opposed the merger, saying it weakened democracy.

Since 2013, both councils have been sharing resources, saving £2.6m.