A section of harbour wall which collapsed in December is set to be redesigned to prevent further deterioration.

Somerset West and Taunton Council has voted to spend £100,000 creating structural designs for the crumbled "splash point" section in Watchet.

Councillor Peter Pilkington said: "Put in context, the wall at splash point was built over 100 years ago."

A total of £750,000 is being allocated to reinforce the harbour walls.

Mr Pilkington added: "There is no doubt we are under pressure with climate change, and we have to deal with it."

The majority of the money will be spent on East Quay, with £100,000 for wall design works and £540,000 on construction work.

A separate proposal to fund repairs on the splash point within the northern wall will come before councillors in the spring.

In December, the harbour wall's north side crumbled away after high tides and strong winds. Repairs have since been made.

The site adjoining the harbour and the East Quay wall is being regenerated by the Onion Collective, a local community interest company.

The regenerated site will provide a gallery, workshop space, a restaurant and self-catering holiday pods, with the project set to be completed by the summer of 2021, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Mike Rigby said the work on the East Quay was "really important to bolster the economic opportunity that is in Watchet".