Samuel Coleridge: Fans of romantic poet sought as guides
- 26 January 2020
Fans of the romantic poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge are being sought to offer visitors to his former cottage a taste of Georgian life.
The National Trust is looking for new volunteers to wear period dress, demonstrate writing with quills and ink and to talk about his work.
They would be based at Coleridge's cottage in Nether Stowey, Somerset, where he lived for three years.
While there he wrote Kubla Kahn and the Rime of the Ancient Mariner.