Image copyright National Trust Image caption The cottage gives visitors a chance to dress in period clothing and try skills such as writing with quills and ink

Fans of the romantic poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge are being sought to offer visitors to his former cottage a taste of Georgian life.

The National Trust is looking for new volunteers to wear period dress, demonstrate writing with quills and ink and to talk about his work.

They would be based at Coleridge's cottage in Nether Stowey, Somerset, where he lived for three years.

While there he wrote Kubla Kahn and the Rime of the Ancient Mariner.

Image copyright Wotton Auction Rooms Image caption An inscription on the back of the painting, dated 1873, suggests it was painted at Nether Stowey, Somerset, where Coleridge rented a cottage between 1797 and 1800