Image copyright Google Image caption Evie Wright died at the level crossing near Weston Milton station in March 2018

Friends of a teenage girl killed at a level crossing have confronted rail and housing bosses over safety measures.

Evie Wright was 15 when she was hit by a train in Weston-super-Mare in March 2018.

A footbridge over the crossing, required as part planning permission for a nearby housing estate constructed 20 years ago, has never been built.

North Somerset Council, Network Rail and homebuilder Persimmon have promised to take action.

Evie died at the Corondale Road crossing on her way home from school.

There are no barriers or warning sirens at the site which is well used by local children.

When planning permission for the Locking Castle housing development was granted it was stated a footbridge was required.

Image copyright David Anstiss/Geograph Image caption Evie's friends set up a group called The Movement to campaign for safety improvements

A group of Evie's friends met with members of North Somerset Council, Network Rail and Persimmon on Wednesday.

One of them, Jakub, said: "What happened hit the community very hard and hit us all personally.

"That's what we've been motivated by. Not only to get justice for what happened but also to prevent this from ever happening in the future."

The council's deputy leader, Mike Bell, said: "It's absolutely appalling that after 20 years we still haven't got the footbridge.

"Two years after Evie's accident action still hasn't been taken and I really applaud the young people for what they've done."

Network Rail estimates the cost of a footbridge is £4.4m.

A spokesman said: "While Corondale level crossing meets our safety standards, we are keen to continue working... to close this level crossing and replace it with a fully accessible footbridge."

Persimmon Homes said: "An action plan is being brought forward with short term and long term objectives."

Following Wednesday's meeting, Evie's friends said a working group had been set up with the goal of installing the footbridge by 2024.