Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Concerns have been expressed over water supplies during hot weather at Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival bosses must ensure toilets are cleaned more often and plan for hot weather better, licensees say.

There is also concern that camping areas might be overcrowded, says Mendip District Council, which oversees the licensing of the world-famous event.

The issues are raised in a report on the five-day 2019 festival, headlined by Stormzy, was run.

But the report, which festival organisers have not commented on, notes it was "well planned and managed".

Checks on security staff and food hygiene were also covered.

Glastonbury is now the world's largest festival, but for the rest of the year Mendip council oversees a largely rural area with just 109,000 residents.

Around 200,000 people attend the festival itself, dwarfing the local population.

In its "de-brief" report, the council said more needs to be done to ensure there is enough water for the crowds near the festival's stages, particularly when hot weather is forecast.

Toilets should be cleaned more frequently and security staff need "more robust briefing" about what can be brought onto the festival site.

Last year's festival attracted 37 noise complaints, an increase on the previous two years. Mendip council says "low frequency" noise - bass - needs to be prevented from affecting local residents late at night.

"Ongoing concerns" about how densely packed the camping areas of the festival site mean councillors have asked organisers to clarify how they measure the capacity of each area.

Glastonbury 2020, which sold out in just over 30 minutes, will be held between June 24 and 28.