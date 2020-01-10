Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The horse was shot with a nail gun the weekend after Christmas

A horse has been shot in the head with a nail gun in a "nasty" attack.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the animal was attacked in a field in Foxcote, near Radstock, Somerset on 28 or 29 December.

A vet was called out to remove the 2in-long (5cm) nail. The animal suffered scarring but is recovering, a spokesperson said.

Police Community Support Officer Mike Storey said it was "a nasty attack on an animal with no apparent motive".

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption A vet removed a 5 cm-long nail from the animal's head

"Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but we would urge horse owners in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police."

It happened in a field between Green Street and Single Hill between 16:30 GMT on 28 December and 14:30 the following day.

Police have asked for any witnesses to get in touch.