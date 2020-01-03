Image caption Andrew Dymock faces a trial in July over alleged extreme right-wing terror offences

A man from Bath is due to face trial in July charged with a string of terror offences relating to promoting and encouraging neo-Nazi terrorism.

Andrew Dymock, 22, appeared at the Old Bailey earlier on Friday. He was a university student at the time of the alleged offences.

Mr Dymock was granted conditional bail ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing due on 20 April.

The trial has been provisionally fixed for 6 July at the same court.

In all, Mr Dymock faces 15 charges: