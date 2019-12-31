Image copyright BARB Search & Rescue Image caption BARB Search and Rescue was called out on Monday to help the two walkers

A fisherman rescued two women who had become disorientated by thick fog and got stuck in the mud on a beach.

BARB Search and Rescue was called to Burnham Beach in Somerset at 17:45 GMT on Monday.

As the rescue team was preparing to find the two women, a "kind-hearted" fisherman heard their calls for help and "escorted them to safety".

A BARB spokesman said the walkers were unhurt and thanked the fisherman for his prompt action.

The spokesman said: "As BARB's crew was readying our hovercraft and other equipment at our station, we received the news that a kind-hearted beach fisherman had heard the two people in difficulty and escorted them to safety up the beach.

"Fortunately on this occasion, no further action was needed and BARB was stood down by Burnham Coastguards who confirmed the people were safe and well.

"A great end result for the two people involved who were very grateful for the quick-thinking, community-spirited actions of the fisherman."

Image copyright BARB Search & Rescue Image caption The fog descended on Burnham-on-Sea on Monday afternoon

A spokesman for HM Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team said: "They had been enjoying a fresh walk along the beach while visiting the area when the thick fog descended and enveloped them which left them disorientated with no visible lights or landmarks to head towards.

"As they continued on they wandered towards the mud and at that point rightly decided they needed help."