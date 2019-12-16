Image copyright PA Media Image caption A team of Father Christmases covered the monument in scaffolding

A team of Santas have helped put up scaffolding around a historic landmark ahead of repair work taking place.

Scaffolders dressed as Father Christmas have covered the Wellington Monument on the Blackdown Hills in Somerset.

The Grade II* listed, 175ft (53m) triangular obelisk was built in 1817 as a tribute to the Duke of Wellington's victory at Waterloo.

The stonework is crumbling and the monument has been fenced off since 2005 due to falling debris.

The National Trust said the project to repair the monument will cost £3.45m and take 18 months to complete.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Grade II* listed obelisk is 175ft (53m) tall

Image copyright PA Media Image caption It was built in 1817 as a tribute to the Duke of Wellington's victory at Waterloo

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Stonework is crumbling and the monument has been fenced off since 2005

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Scaffolding has been erected around a historic landmark ahead of repair work taking place

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The obelisk is situated on the Blackdown Hills in Somerset

Image copyright National Trust/Fran Stothard Image caption The project to repair the monument will cost £3.45m

.